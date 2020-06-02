Body of missing Council Bluffs man in boating accident found weeks later

The search for a Council Bluffs man who went missing in the Missouri River is over.

Cass County Sheriff's deputies along with Murray Fire and Rescue, as well as Plattsmouth Fire and Water Rescue were called after a body was located in the river. About one-and-a-half miles south of the Rock Bluff Elevator.

They located a body on the west side of the river caught in an area of fallen trees. The victim is identified as Steven Sears.

He was 28-years old and had gone missing after a boat accident near Crescent back on May 7th.

The Cass County Sheriff says, "Any charges in the case will be handled by Pottawattamie County".

