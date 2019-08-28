Body of missing 77-year-old Missouri man found in Nishnabotna River

Family members found the body of a missing 77-year-old Missouri man was found Wednesday morning in the Nishnabotna River, according to authorities.

Thomas Gibson of Watson, Mo., was found by family members in the river, according to a Fremont County Sheriff's Office news release.

A search ensued after Gibson was reported missing by family members on Monday after his vehicle was found on a boat ramp at the Goldenrod Boat Access near Hamburg, the release states. His boat was found — empty — near the Interstate 29 bridge over the West Nishnabotna River.

Missouri State Highway Patrol's water division, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Hamburg Rescue helped recover the body.

An autopsy will be conducted by the state medical examiner.