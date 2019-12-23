Body of Cedar Rapids drowning victim recovered

Authorities recovered the body of a drowning victim from a Cedar Rapids pond Sunday night.

The victim was one of three people who fell through the ice on the pond near Mohawk City Park. The two who survived were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Our sister station, KCRG, in Cedar Rapids, reports that the three people involved were ages 14, 17 and 21. The two teenagers were able to get out and call 911 for help.

Rescue crews responded around 5:45 p.m. The body of the victim was recovered at 7:40 p.m. approximately 120 yards from shore.