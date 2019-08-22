NSP identifies body found in vehicle under I-80 bridge near Ashland

The Nebraska State Patrol released the name of the man found inside a vehicle near I-80.

Shawn McWilliams, 50, of Omaha was found Thursday morning in a Ford pickup in a creek underneath a bridge on Interstate 80 near mile marker 422.

NSP said Thursday evening that no criminal activity is suspected and that their investigation is ongoing.

The vehicle was first spotted by a contracted employee who was mowing in the area. The employee reported it and NSP personnel arrived on scene to start an investigation.

NSP said additional details will be released when appropriate.