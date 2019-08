Omaha Police responded to a report of a body found Friday morning in water near Benson Park.

Omaha Police responded to a call of a body found in the Benson Park lagoon on Friday morning, Aug. 23, 2019. (Adam Priester / WOWT)

Officers said a passerby reported seeing a body floating in the water around 8:20 a.m.

Authorities were working to retrieve and identify the body.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest updates.