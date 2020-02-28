Bodies of man, woman found in Nebraska panhandle storage unit

A western Nebraska sheriff says the bodies of a man and a woman found in a Scottsbluff storage unit are those of two missing people.

Authorities say the bodies were discovered Friday morning by the owner of Jerry's Self Storage, Jerry Gealy. He's the father of 29-year-old Beau Gealy, who was reported missing over the weekend.

Officials say 18-year-old Maci Baily, who was seen with him, also was reported missing. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman confirmed Friday afternoon that the bodies found were those of Baily and the younger Gealy.

No foul play is suspected, according to reports from KNEP. Authorities said they will release information from the autopsy after it is performed.

6 News contributed to this report.