Bobcat spotted in Council Bluffs back yard

This animal, believed to be a bobcat, was spotted in a backyard in Council Bluffs. (Courtesy of Lynne Branigan)
Updated: Tue 2:29 PM, Jul 09, 2019

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) -- A woman photographed an animal, believed to be a bobcat, visiting her backyard in Council Bluffs.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said bobcats are 1 of 3 wild cats that are native to the state; lynx and mountain lions are the other two.

The bobcat is the only permanent full-time resident, Iowa DNR said.

If you and your family, even your furry family, are out enjoying the summertime weather and you happen upon a bobcat, don’t panic. Experts advise that you immediately protect your children and pets, then back away slowly — but don’t turn and run, or you might look like prey.



