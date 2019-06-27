Bob Kerrey Bridge gets new upgrades

The City of Omaha has made upgrades and a cost-saving measure to the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

The Parks Department has added new LED lights that are brighter and illuminate the bridge better at night. The upgrade has been planned for several years.

Parks Director, Brook Bench, says the lights were just as old as the bridge and needed to be upgraded.

"The lights were very old, they were ten years old, but in the lighting world, they are reaching the age of uselessness. We really wanted to upgrade and put a system in that would not only enhance the bridge and make it special, even more, special than what it is, but in the long run, it is going to save us a lot of money," said Bench.

To those walking on the bridge at night, they love the new look.

"I love it. I think it's a good change for the bridge. It needed some pop and it got it. It's a beautiful bridge as it is in the daytime, but I think it looks amazing at night," said jogger Reuben Daniel.

There were security cameras already located on the bridge plaza, but now there are more cameras on the bridge itself.

The measure is something Omaha Police can get behind. They already have a Riverfront Patrol Unit who canvasses the area nightly including on and around the bridge.

"We want people to feel comfortable going across," said Bench.

OPD says anytime there is a well-lit area it will be a deterrent for crime.

After a shooting on the bridge last month, Daniel is hoping the same.

"We come across - it's usually just juveniles hanging around - it kind of deters us. Sometimes we walk up and see who is on the bridge, and we turn around. If this is going to help us, it's going to be great," said Daniel.

For runner Anne Mudie, the LED lights will provide a brighter walkway so when she is running at night, her boyfriend Tanner Banks won't worry as much.

"I think it's great for people to come down here. Along with the security cameras and everything, I think it will be a lot nicer if I'm alone and stuff to go on a run and feel secure," said Mudie.

The consensus? Brighter lights in the night to bring peace of mind to bridge visitors.