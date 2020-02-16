Bluejays baseball wins first series of the season

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 3:42 PM, Feb 16, 2020

SEATTLE, Wash. (WOWT) -- The Creighton baseball team won its first series of the 2020 season on Sunday after beating Seattle University 5-4.

The Jays went to the top of the ninth inning trailing 4 to 3.

David Vilches brought home the tying run after he was hit by a pitch, and then Cam Frederick gave Creighton the lead.

The teams split a double header on Friday and then Saturday's rubber match was pushed to Sunday due to weather.

Creighton hits the diamond again next Friday at San Jose State University.

 