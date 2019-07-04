Blue Lake in Onawa restricts boaters to no wake

Blue Lake, in Onawa, Iowa is issuing a no wake rule for the lake effective now until the water falls below flood stage levels.

According to the Iowa Department of Resources, boaters will be restricted to running their boats with a no wake speed. No wake speed is equal to about 5 mph.

The lake is 18 inches above its normal level. Wake from boats can cause erosion to the shore line, damage to property and be dangerous to boaters, according to the DNR.

The DNR reminds boaters to be careful out on the water during the holiday, be mindful of flood debris and heavy traffic as well.