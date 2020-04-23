Blood screens could increase COVID-19 testing availability

Antibody tests -- also known as serology tests -- are blood screens that can detect who has previously been infected with COVID-19.

And those tests could give a better idea about how widespread the coronavirus really is.

Before life can start to return to normal, or even near normal, local health experts say it's important to find out how prevalent COVID-19 really is.

"We need to make sure we know what's out there and the problem is right now we are limited on the number of tests we can perform,” said Dr. Angela Hewlitt, medical director at the Nebraska Bio-Containment Unit.

She says while the state is taking steps to increase testing through the newly announced "Test Nebraska" initiative, it's also important to find out who may have already had COVID-19.

"Most cases are mild cases for the most part or even people who don't have any symptoms. So there's a fair chance that a lot of us were exposed to this virus or had a mild illness and didn't even know it,” Hewlitt said.

Hewlitt says antibody tests would also be a big help.

The serology test is different from the tests designed to diagnose an active COVID-19 case.

"It looks at your blood and it can tell whether you've been exposed to this virus previously. Which would give a lot of people some really interesting information,” she said.

Those tests are already being used in other parts of the country: like New York City, one of the hardest-hit areas.

"They're finding that there's a substantial amount of people who have already been infected with this,” she said.

Closer to home, it’s a race to get serology tests started.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she's working with Iowa University and Iowa State on a program to develop antibody testing while continuing to share valuable information with her counterparts around the country.

“Learning from them and talking about what we're doing and collectively that is how we're going to start to get on the other side of COVID-19,” Reynolds said.

Hewlitt says most serology tests are not FDA approved just yet, but the CDC is working to develop more tests for the public.