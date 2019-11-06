Blondo widens except bridge over Papio Creek

Construction around Blondo and 156th Street has businesses and residents counting down the days until the project is complete.

While Blondo is back open, there are some changes that residents are confused by, there is an hourglass effect between 156th and 16th. We learned that the bridge over the Papio Creek will not expand with the rest of the road leading up to it.

Hannah Gilliam lives off the portion of Blondo that just reopened. The closures have been a big pain.

"It's been hard going back and forth because if I have to go to certain places I have to avoid traffic there and I have to avoid traffic here. There's too many projects going on, it's a lot to avoid at once," said Gilliam.

It took the city ten years to widen Blondo from 132nd and 171st, from two lanes to four. Now it's almost done, but the city says that bridge over Papio Creek will remain. It's just one lane each direction. Most people we spoke to can live with it.

As for the people who work here, John Scearcy at Brite Ideas says he ships out a semi full of product every day. He expects things to improve now that Blondo has reopened, especially with his customers.

"It's going to be great when its done. The traffic has been horrible for years…it will be nice for our business and personal perspective when it's done," said Scearcy.