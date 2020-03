A fire at Enclave Apartments in Ralston tore through the building this afternoon.

Omaha Fire responded when an onlooker called saying a person might be trapped inside.

One person standing by said they couldn't believe everyone made it out after seeing how bad the fire was.

As of 4 p.m., this afternoon, firefighters were still tearing down smoldering walls to put out any embers.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.