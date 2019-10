Blake Shelton will hit the road for his "Friends and Heroes 2020" tour beginning in February and will be in Omaha on March 12, at the CHI Health Center.

According to a release, Lauren Alaina will be joining him along with possible special guests, The Bellany Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkins.

Tickets will go on sale on October 25, at 10 a.m. you can find tickets on the Blake Shelton website.