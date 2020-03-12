Blake Shelton postpones Omaha concert tonight

Country music artist Blake Shelton has postponed his concert in Omaha tonight, joining a number of entertainers calling off performances this week in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Music Nashville released a statement Thursday announcing Shelton's shows for Omaha, Denver, Rosemont, Milwaukee and Detroit have been canceled.

Previously purchased tickets for those concerts will be honored when rescheduled in spring 2021.

A number of local events have been canceled Thursday.