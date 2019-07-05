Blair teen killed and five others hurt in Friday traffic accident

A Blair teenager was killed and five others were injured in a traffic accident around 10:30 Friday morning.

Heidy Martinez, 14, died in the accident.

Authorties were called to the scene in an area a half mile west of Co Rd 23 on Co Rd 18 and then north on a field road.

Investigators said a Chevy SUV with the six juveniles inside was southbound on a farm field road. There were two males and four females, ages 13 and 14 involved.

A 14-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, entered a corn field on the east side and rolled. Only one occupant was wearing a seatbelt. Martinez was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the remaining five occupants, one was transported by medical helicopter from the scene to an Omaha hospital, one was transported by rescue squad to Omaha, three were transported to the Blair Hospital where one was later taken by medical helicopter to Omaha.

The names of the other occupants and driver were not immediately released. The Washington County Sheriff Accident Reconstruction team responded to the accident.

No other information will be released until Monday morning. That will come from the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver has a school permit that allows him to drive to and from school activities that they participate in. They are not allowed to have passengers.

Blair School Superintendent Randall Gilson said the following information was sent to parents in the district Friday:

Dear Blair Community School Parents:

We are saddened to share that six Blair students were involved in a one car rollover accident this morning at 10:30 a.m. One student died as a result of the accident. The status of the other students are unknown at this time.

Otte Middle School will be open on Saturday, July 6 from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. with counselors available for students and staff. Please keep each of these students and families in your thoughts and prayers.