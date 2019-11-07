Blair high school teacher under investigation by school district

Blair Community Schools confirmed Thursday night that they are looking into allegations made against one of its high school teachers.

In a statement issued to 6 News, the superintendent said that "until this matter is resolved, the teacher in question will not be on school grounds."

Blair Police referred questions about the situation to the school district.

"This was not a law enforcement situation," Blair Police Chief Joseph Lager said Thursday.

The full statement from the school district superintendent reads:

Blair Community Schools has become aware of allegations that have been made against one of our high school teachers. The school administration is working to address these allegations. The school administration will take appropriate action to address the situation and protect our students from harm. Safety is and always will be our first priority. You are assured that until this matter is resolved the teacher in question will not be on school grounds. Thank You, Randall Gilson, Ed.D, Superintendent

