Blade 5K charity fun run to help 3rd-grade amputee from Fremont

Fremont third-grader Nathan Leetsch got some exciting news Monday morning about how a charity run could help change his life and get him running again soon.

Nathan, a Bell Field Elementary student, is a double-amputee. He has faced challenges because of it.

“A lot of being made fun of and a lot of people not wanting me to play. Not wanting to be my friend because I have prosthetics,” Nathan said.

Melanie Leetsch, Nathan’s mom, said he cannot do the same things his peers can on the playground while he is in a wheelchair.

“He’s not keeping up with his peers. He can’t run as fast if he has sores and if his legs are tight,” she said.

On Monday, Nathan learned his lifestyle could change as soon as this summer as he has been named this year’s recipient of the Blade 5K fundraiser, scheduled for March 31 at the Chalco Hills Recreation Area.

Nate Wigdahl, the first recipient of the fundraiser when it was created three years ago, said Nathan’s story touched them.

“It was kind of a no-brainer,” Wigdahl said.

Proceeds from the annual event help amputees live a more active life. Wigdahl said the first year of the fundraiser went so well, they wanted it to continue.

“Pay it forward and continue to help people,” he said.

The goal is to raise enough money this summer to gift Nathan with two running blades - advanced prosthetics that allow the users to run and jump.

“We just want to help him keep up with his friends and play whatever sport he wants,” Wigdahl said about Nathan. “It’s just meaningful for us to be able to help someone like Nathan.”

Nathan was excited.

“They’ll be able to help me have more fun, and I’ll want to go outside way more and ignore my phone way more,” he said.

Melanie Leetsch said the blades will give Nathan a chance to be more active and run faster.

“He’ll do things that his friends and peers do," she said. "I’m very thankful, I think it’s amazing what they do."