Blackstone set for spring rebirth as Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel

Omaha's Blackstone Hotel at 36th and Farnam will be reopening in the spring of 2020 as the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel featuring 205 guest rooms and a long list of amenities.

The name is a tip-of-the-hat to history, drawing on the Blackstone's original Cottonwood Room bar. The reborn version of the hotel will feature:



A signature steakhouse and lounge

A cafe

High tea served daily

A resort-style swimming pool

Solarium

More than 13,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meetings and events spaces, including two ballrooms

The Kimpton-branded hotel will be managed by Pivot Hotels & Resorts.

The eight-story Blackstone was declared an Omaha Landmark in 1983 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in '85.

Developers say significant historical and design components of the original Blackstone will be restored as part of the $75 million renovation.

The new direction for the longstanding landmark comes in sync with aggressive development along this corridor.

Developer Thomas McLeay said, “We are proud to introduce the property as an anchor in the community as we continue to pave the way in the revitalization of the district.”

For a closer look at what's to come and to keep up with progress along the way, visit the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel website.