Blackstone business uses window display to spread hope

There are people who are trying very hard to spread a little sunshine while this virus cloud hangs over all of us. One of those people is trying to take our minds off headlines if just only for a moment.

It’s all we think about, all we worry about, and it’s changed our day to day lives. But there is hope and it’s on display in a Blackstone area shop.

Rebecca Boylan owns the frame service, she’s never had to deal with anything like the virus before.

“It’s scary but there’s always an opportunity to find hope and connections with other people. So I’m hopeful,” said Boylan.

Rebecca displays her hope in her front window, encouraging us all to be kind and telling us we still need to find time to laugh.

“You know you can get down during these times when you’re afraid you’re afraid for your family or you don't know what’s going to happen and I think its wonderful to see a little message,” said Boylan.

Hopefully by all of us working together and doing what doctors want us to do our worries will soon be washed away.

“We’re all connected we all want to help each other, there’s always help and hope,” said Boylan.