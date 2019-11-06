Blackstone District parking causing confusion for drivers

Drivers have become increasingly frustrated with the parking confusion in the Blackstone District.

It's something a lot of people have noticed.

Kaylie Martins, patron in Blackstone, said she circled around for 15 to 20 minutes to find parking.

Tuesday afternoon, Martins found a spot close to where she needed to go. But by 6:00 p.m. or even 7:00 p.m., it's a much different story.

"I can walk here but parking is definitely a hot commodity here for sure," said Alexa Taylor, a Blackstone resident.

6 News spoke with a representative for the Blackstone District who said there are 1,358 parking sports available including some metered spots.

The City of Omaha Parking Manager, Ken Smith, said there is a possibility for a parking analysis to look into supply and demand for future growth. He mentioned talk about a possible parking garage and/or lot but nothing concrete yet.

"It can be tough but as long as you know where to park it's okay," said Kylie Fahrer.

The Blackstone District's website shows where parking is available.

Another possible solution that has been talked about is a streetcar to link Blackstone to Downtown. But with funding and planning and even the desire for that has been up in the air.