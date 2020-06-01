Large, peaceful protest for Black Lives Matter on Sunday

Black Lives Matter protesters went out to the State Capitol building on Sunday, protesting the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The environment was a lot better than a lot of us were expecting," said Miki Montgomery, protester and event speaker. "There has been a lot of fear, thinking more violence would break out...I said if you are here to make change, stay, if you are here to create a riot, to create violence, you're not welcome."

The protest lasted from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A citywide curfew is in place from Sunday 8 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

At the mayor's press conference, the organizer of the event asked that individuals wear masks and wrap around the Capitol in order to follow COVID-19 precautions.

Organizers worked with LPD in order to ensure that the protests remain peaceful.

