Bishop's game is inspired by his mom surviving breast cancer

Creighton's Christian Bishop was a sophomore in high school when he found out his mom, Jennifer Bishop, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Creighton's Christian Bishop speaks about his relationship with his mother before Creighton's pink out game on Saturday, 1/25/20.

"I was in shock. Everyone was in shock in my family. We didn't really know how to handle it at first," Bishop said.

Now that she's beat the disease, the now sophomore Bluejays forward plays in her honor every game, but Sunday's pink out game meant just a little bit more.

It was Bishop's second pink out game. Last year, he got to wear his mom's name on his warmup jersey.

"It makes me feel amazing. I get an extra boost of energy when I'm out there on the court," Bishop said about knowing his mom would be in the stands for the pinkout game.

Jennifer Bishop said her family's support, especially Christian's, was what got her through her battle.

He was a rock. He was a rock for me. All the kids were, and Christian's just, he's an amazing kid, an amazing young man, an amazing athlete," Jennifer said. "I am proud. We're very proud to have him out there playing and supporting the jays and supporting breast cancer.

Creighton won their pink out game this year by a final of 77 to 66. Bishop scored four points and hauled in four boards in 20 minutes of action.

The game was the Jays' first regular season sweep of Xavier since both teams joined the Big East in 2013.

