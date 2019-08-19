Birthday Wish Comes True, Meet the Police

A Gretna boy was treated to a day with the Papillion Police Department and it was an early birthday wish that came true.

Duke is currently recovering from surgery because he suffers from a rare disease commonly referred to as Tethered Spine.

When Papillion Police Chief Scott Lyons caught wind of Duke's wish, he helped make it a reality on Monday morning. Duke came down to the station where he say in a retro police cruiser, got to meet Officer Jobi Drefs and was treated to a tour by Chief Lyons.

His birthday is Tuesday.