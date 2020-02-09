Bird carving workshop scheduled at Schramm Education Center

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled a beginners workshop on bird carving. It will be held on March 29 at the Schramm Education Center on Nebraska Highway 31 south of Gretna.

The free workshop will be led by the Central Flyway Decoy Collectors & Carvers Club.

Space is limited and registration is required. Contact Amber Schiltz at 402-332-5022 or amber.schiltznebraska.gov to register. The workshop is open to all ages, but children 16 and younger must be accompanied by adults.