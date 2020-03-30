Bio-containment unit prepares Douglas County Corrections for COVID-19 spread

When it comes to social distancing, there are a number of facilities where practicing that isn't always possible and working from home is out of the question.

Corrections fall into that category.

When you have 1,200 people in one place, like a jail, you can't just let them out in a pandemic. So you get the advice from the experts.

On Friday, Douglas County Corrections had a unique visitor to the jail.

Mike Myers said, "We're very fortunate to learn from the best experts in the world."

Shelly Schwedhelm is the Executive Director of The Nebraska Bio-Containment Unit.

From Ebola to COVID-19, she's helped write the playbook for keeping those who deal with sick patients safe.

She's here to walk corrections staff through best practices when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus and how to limit the spread.

"It was a good affirmation that we were on the right track," said Meyers.

Corrections director Mike Myers says in terms of overall sanitation medical experts reinforced his team was on track.

Contractors have also built a quarantine area at the jail ready for use later this week.

"We have a couple of people with a fever but we don't have anyone we are highly suspicious of to having COVID-19 at this point,” said Myers.

Right now, there are 100 inmates -- men and women recently arrested being monitored for 14-days.

If they pass the final medical check, they can mix with the rest of the population in jail.

One area of improvement, personal protective gear.

"That's where we felt we needed the most guidance. Because we haven't run our version of a bio-containment unit before and we're fortunate to have the worldwide experts present in town," said Meyer.

The bio-containment expert shared a number of best practices to when it comes to putting it on and taking it off, how to store the clothes and what can be sterilized and reused, and what to dispose of.

"We've all had to learn a lot of things that we weren't expected to learn. Fortunately the influenza outbreak we had last November really helped provide a roadmap for this," said Myers.

Forty corrections officers recently volunteered to work in the quarantine area many will be getting specialized training this week to limit the spread among staff and inmates.

“We anticipate this spreads - not an if but when - we'll be dealing with this. We have a role to play and we have to step up,” said Myers.

The quarantine unit at the jail, if necessary, could hold 30-inmates with the ability to expand.

