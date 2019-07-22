Bike theft caught on camera leaves disabled man without transportation

A theft in broad daylight has a Papillion man with special needs without transportation.

Darnell Hardy, 39, doesn’t drive and is without transportation after the wheels of his bike were stolen on July 1, in the middle of the afternoon at his local Walmart.

“This is how I get around. I go places, I go to the grocery store,” said Hardy.

An unlicensed SUV pulled up to where Hardy locked his bike up and within two minutes the driver had unattached his tires and taken them. All the while, unsuspecting shoppers continued on.

“It hurt me so bad, I feel so disappointed they took the tires off my bike,” said Hardy.

Papillion’s Trek store manager, Eric Maniscalli donated replacement tires worth $400-$500 for Hardy’s bike. He also gave Hardy another lock, but for his wheels.

Hardy paid the Trek store manager $75 to show his independence, and the Papillion Police urge people with information to contact them in hopes of restitution.

“To pick on disabled people is not right,” said Hardy.

