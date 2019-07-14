Big stinking flower hits its putrid blooming peak at Lauritzen Gardens

Well this stinks! The famed titan arum, replete with its famed and inglorious stench, is open for business in all its odoriferous glory at Lauritzen Gardens .

Known colloquially amongst its closest associates at the Gardens as “The Amazing Stinko” you can hazard a fair guess as to its most notable attribute.

The Amazing S began its bloom cycle 18 days ago and the spathe began to unfurl Sunday morning. The whole blooming business, which is when the nasal assault hits its full “get-a-whiff-o-dis!” stride, will last 24 to 48 hours and then it will collapse. One big punch in the nose and then - Poof!

Alternately on the benchmark tally sheet, on the optical front, the titan arum is known for its great size. Omaha’s resident representative, Mr. Stinko, currently stands an impressive 88” tall and boasts a circumference of 51.75”.

But size doesn’t matter when stench is your signature. There’s a reason they call this thing the corpse flower. And the inflorescence (the blossoming) generates heat too. What better than heat to accompany a nuclear nose-bomb fraught with the spice of putrid things gone rotting.

So if you’re looking for the kind of Sunday frisson born of olfactory assault in the first degree, here are the particulars:

Admission to see this marvel of the plant kingdom is as follows:

Sunday, July 14 – open 9 a.m. until midnight



From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , If guests are not participating in Railroad Days the Amazing Stinko! is included with regular garden admission ($10+tax adults, $5+tax children 6-12) and is free for garden members and children 5 and under. Guests purchasing a Railroad Days Pass may purchase an additional ticket to explore the conservatory and see The Amazing Stinko! for $5 per person (guests ages 6+). The conservatory is free for garden members and children 5 and under.

So, there you have it. Wake up and smell the flower.