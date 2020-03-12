Big Ten cancels men's basketball tournament amid COVID-19 concerns

The Big Ten Tournament announced Wednesday they will be canceling the remainder of the Men's Basketball Tournament effective immediately.

On the organization's website, a statement reads they will use the time to work with medical experts and officials to determine the next steps forward concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes after more cancelations and shutdowns were put in place across the country Thursday.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus," the statement reads.