Big Red rally surges early on the path to the OSU showdown

Husker fans got the Big Red engines fired early on Saturday morning wrapping Memorial Stadium in high voltage buzz in advance of the Nebraska showdown with Ohio State looming under the lights.

ESPN's College GameDay added a highly flammable dose of pregame fuel to the fire.

Our own Dave Zawilinski was part of the morning mayhem and described it as an, "Absolute AWESOME morning!" in a Facebook post and added video of the "rowdy" morning troops on hand.

Another part of the Husker landscape Saturday morning - actress Gabrielle Union. The Omaha native was on hand as a GameDay guest picker wearing the jersey that the late Scott Gaylord would were to the games.

Christian Gaylord, a Husker sidelined with injuries this season, had offered the jersey in a twitter exchange this week and she tweeted she was "truly humbled and honored to wear Scott Gaylord's jersey," as she arrived.

Scott Gaylord was one of three people killed in a tragic traffic accident near Gibbon last week.

This was the first time in 12 years that ESPN brought the GameDay road show to Lincoln and the morning energy came on the heels of the University's announcement about the $155 million football operations complex that will be taking shape with a scheduled occupancy in 2022.

All the elements combined to crank up the power level of an already supercharged night on tap.

Nebraska and the Buckeyes do battle under the Memorial Stadium lights with a kickoff set for shortly after 6:30. Ohio State brings an undefeated season with them while the Huskers will take a 3-1 mark onto the field.

In remarks on Thursday, Coach Scott Frost said, "these are the games we want," on the road to reclaming a stake among college football's elites.

The road winds through Lincoln tonight.