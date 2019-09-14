Big Pink fans turn out in force for Hello Kitty scrimmage

The dreary weather that sat on the metro Saturday isn’t the sort of thing that can deter a Hello Kitty crowd.

Anticipation of the Hello Kitty Café Truck added sunshine to morning that the sky couldn’t seem to muster.

That sunshine rolled into the Village Pointe Shopping Center fresh from a road trip out of southern California and promised defy even the dark of early night with a stop slated to run through 8 p.m.

The original cafe truck launched at Hello Kitty Con in 2014. Today, there are two traveling trucks to spread smiles across the U.S. - the other was in Raleigh, North Carolina Saturday.

The pink, decorated van is packed full of tasty treats like cookies and macaroons and lovable merchandise for Hello Kitty fans to scoop up.

Volunteer Laurie Bartak said, “There is food in the van. There is lunch pals, there's mugs, there's t-shirts. There's a variation of pillows, three different kinds. These puff-up when you take them out of the container. There's a lot of different things and it's just a very exciting time."

For many of fans at Village Pointe Saturday, Hello Kitty is more than a cute cartoon, she represents wholesome fun for the family.

One Super Fan, Jennifer Harmon, came out before the truck arrived.

"We got here about 8 o'clock,” she said. “The truck wasn't even here yet. Last year we got here about the same time and line was super long. So this time it was in and out, easy-peasy. We hung out and played Hello Kitty, you know, while we waited."

Once the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck leaves Omaha, the crew will be on the road to Arlington, Virginia.