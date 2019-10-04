Big Breakfast shines light on breast cancer awareness

The breast cancer awareness spotlight beat the sun to work Friday morning as Nebraska Medicine hosted its 6th annual Big Breakfast.

Big Breaktast shines a light on breast cancer awareness

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and that set the stage for the free event to get the word out on some life-saving information.

The breakfast drive-thru events were held through 9 a.m. at Village Pointe and Shadow Lake Town Center to put some crosstown awareness in play.

In addition to croissant sandwiches, fresh fruit and Greek yogurt, diners were given information about breast health. You could also schedule a mammogram.

After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women. That's according to the American Cancer Society. There is a 1 in 8 chance a woman will develop breast cancer in her life which is why it's so important to perform monthly self-check exams and talk to your doctor about risks, concerns or changes in your breast health.

The Big Breakfast adds extra importance to the most important meal of the day.

If a Friday morning stop doesn’t fit your schedule, there are other events coming up. On Sunday you can head out to the Breast Cancer Walk. Our own Serese Cole handles the MC duties there.

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk will unfold October 6th at Baxter Arena. Registration starts at 6 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. to help raise funds and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.