Biden reschedules campaign stop in Council Bluffs, other Iowa cities

After winter weather kept him out of the area earlier this month, former Vice President Joe Biden will be back in Council Bluffs this week.

According to a release from his campaign, the Democratic presidential hopeful is planning to attend a 5:15 p.m. event on Wednesday. The location has not yet been announced.

Biden had been scheduled to speak at an event in Council Bluffs on Friday, Jan. 17.

Biden is scheduled to appear at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City at 1:15 p.m. that day, the release states.

He was scheduled to appear in Des Moines and Marshalltown yesterday; in Cedar Falls, Marion, and Iowa City today; in Muscatine, Davenport, and Clinton on Tuesday; Waukee, Newton, and Ottumwa on Thursday; in Burlington, Fort Madison, and Mount Pleasant on Friday; and North Liberty, Cedar Rapids, and Waterloo on Saturday.

Following an appearance in Dubuque on Sunday, Biden will head to Des Moines, where he will remain through Iowa Caucus Night on Monday, Feb. 3.