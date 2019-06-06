Bicyclist hit by passing truck suffers serious injuries

A bicyclist was hit by a passing pickup truck and seriously injured Wednesday night on Blair High Road near McKinley Street.

The victim is identified as Malik Abdessalam, 19.

Investigators say Mark Sundermeier, 59, of Blair, was northbound on Blair High in a Ford F-150 when the truck's passenger side mirror hit Abdessalam, who was northbound on the bicycle.

The collision knocked Abdessalam off the bike and onto the shoulder of the road. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation.