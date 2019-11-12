Bicyclist files claim against Omaha for trail hazard that sent him to the hospital

An avid bicyclist is lucky to be walking after a terrible tumble that landed him in intensive care. He fears it may happen to someone else if safety isn’t improved at a spot along a busy public trail.

A blind curve with plenty of warning but Matt Hinrichs claims it should be corrected to protect against overcorrection.

“I passed a pedestrian coming into the curve; straddled the edge of the path; front tire went off, and I launched over the handlebars head-first into the rock and ended up down by the abutment,” Hinrichs said.

Luckily he was wearing a helmet and was carrying a cellphone so he could call 9-1-1.

A rescue squad transported him to the hospital after the accident on July 1.

“I spent three days in intensive care, fractured my neck,” said Hinrichs.

That left him with a $43,000 medical bill.

Hinrich’s alleges the city is negligent and responsible for his injuries suffered here because there’s not a protective railing and no shoulder next to the trail. So he’s filed a claim at city hall.

Matt’s claim against the city is about $1,100 for his medical co-pay and repairs to his bike. He claims it’s more about getting the city to make safety improvements.

“I’ve been an avid bike rider for years. If I would have had six inches of a right of way I could have corrected and saved the crash. But once you leave the trail, there’s no recovery,” Hinrichs said.

The claims attorney for the city says Hinrichs claim is being investigated and the city has six months to complete it. The law department does try to negotiate if the city is liable. No determination has been made on Hinrichs’ claim.

“If they’re going to leave the right of way this way, all washed out, they have to protect you from going off the trail,” Hinrichs said.

Steel railings are at other points along the trail and Hinrichs claims the lack of one at this blind curve means the city should have seen an accident coming.

The mayor’s office and the Parks Department can’t comment because of the pending claim. So far this year, 2,727 claims have been filed against the city. Many of those are for pothole damage.