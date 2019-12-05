Beveridge Middle School principal on leave

The principal of Omaha’s Beveridge Middle School is on leave although the circumstances have not been unveiled.

Omaha Public School District officials have said that Dr. David Lavender has been replaced by interim principal Michaela Jackson.

In a statement to families, Chief Human Resources Officer Charles Wakefield wrote, "The leave is not related to conduct with students. We understand that you may have additional questions. Please know that due to privacy laws, there is very limited information that I can share."

School is scheduled to continue as normal.

Wakefield wrote that while the district is limited in what information can be released parents can contact the OPS Human Resources office at (531) 299-0240 with questions.