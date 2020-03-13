Berkshire Hathaway shareholders event moves online; votes by proxy

Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting will take place in cyberspace, with a "several Berkshire employees" set to deliver shareholder votes by proxy, according to a letter from Warren Buffett posted on the company's website.

"We will limit attendance to me, possibly Charlie, and several Berkshire employees who will deliver proxy votes," Buffett's letter states.

Last week, the company reinforced messaging that the meeting would likely go on, but Thursday indicated changes to the event might be coming.

"It is now clear, however, that large gatherings can pose a health threat to the participants and the greater community," Buffett's letter states. "We won’t ask this of our employees and we won’t expose Omaha to

the possibility of becoming a “hot spot” in the current pandemic."

Yahoo will be livestreaming the annual meeting, set for 3:45 p.m. May 2, but all special events tied to the meeting have been canceled, according to the letter.