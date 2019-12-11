Benson struggles for parking spaces as more apartment units are planned

We have seen it happen here in Omaha, apartment buildings going up but fewer parking spaces than units. Will it create a parking mess or push people to lean on public transportation?

A new development to be built here in this empty lot in Benson is raising some concerns for an already short on parking area.

There are 25 more apartments than spaces.

As several businesses along a short stretch of maple have flourished over the years, drawing more people to this urban core, finding spots can either feel like an adventure or barrier to entry.

“I love that area, but the parking is bad. It’s hard to find parking,” said Aimee Melton.

Two blocks north of main Benson at the corner of Military and Northwest Radial, a soon-to-be built five-story apartment complex will have 97 units but only 61 parking spots. Then, 11 spots will be curbside so that’s 72 parking spots for 97 units.

Many worries this could be a tipping point. The Benson Business Improvement District wrote to the council, the board wants to further exacerbate Benson’s no parking image and keep customers away.

Brent Beller, the lawyer for the developer says that all the business districts have this problem.

Pete Festersen with the City Council says, “a mixture of housing is important and that’s why Benson is so special. It has all these different offerings for folks who want to live and be there, and that’s really one of its strengths.”

Others aren't as concerned about parking in Benson or the other neighborhoods with easy access to buses believing this sort of high-density development will foster affordability and public transportation use.

Omaha's parking expert is currently working on long-term solutions to the parking issues here in Benson. That report is due in January or February.

