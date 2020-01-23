Benson friends petition GM to put Astro van back on the assembly line

Two long-time friends in Benson have joined forces to bring back their favorite car. It's not a hot rod, or a muscle car ... its the GM Astro van. They've started a petition and created a retro-inspired commercial.

"We're campaigning General Motors to begin building the Astro Van again," Said Django Greenblatt-Seay while he sat next to his friend Brian Ayers.

Their love affair with this car began years ago. Greenblatt-Seay owned this van before selling it to Ayers. A sale he jokes that he regrets.

The men have more than a thousand signatures and even several car magazines have picked up on their crusade.

"The response to it has been amazing," Ayers said.

Astro enthusiasts love this van for its practicality. It's all-wheel-drive, spacious and still fits in a traditional parking spot or garage. And both agree, it's a long-time favorite for contractors.

"It's basically a Swiss-Army Knife vehicle for them," Ayers said.

Their source of inspiration behind the mission is the memories people have built around it. Stories stretch from one woman's tail of taking it to prom, to Ayers spending his honeymoon in his.

"People really glom onto stuff and sometimes it's hard to tell why," Greenblatt-Seay said.

Now you might be asking yourself...is this a joke?

"For people who are thinking we're just trying to get attention and have fun I mean yeah...there's that," Greenblatt-Seay laughed.

But it's deeper than that too. These men have relied on this car to climb mountains, host cookouts, and keep running no matter what they put it through. They want others to experience life the way their Astro van has let them. But, only GM can grant that wish.

"If you're not going to make the Astro van again tell us why," Greenblatt-Seay said.