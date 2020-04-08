Benson Park shooting victim dies, investigation continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- One man has died from his injuries following

a shooting at Benson Park Tuesday night.

(MGN)

The Omaha Police Department issued an update Wednesday morning that Waw Gach, 18, is died at Bergan Mercy Hospital.

Two other people were also injured in the shooting and have since been treated and released from local hospitals.

Police reported officers were dispatched at 9:38 a.m. to Benson Park near 70th and Military Avenue for a shooting report.

A witness on scene tells 6 News he heard gunshots and jumped into action.

"I'm not a doctor but I don't think he was alive, he was bleeding from the head," said witness, Joe Adams.

The witness says he rendered first-aid to one of the victims until police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org.