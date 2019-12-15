Benson High builds a ramp for Keshon Henderson

Last week, Keshon's mother Tina Henderson felt like it was a lost cause.

"Christmas is so close. There's no way, I've called everybody to try and get one installed and there's time frames on those types of things," Tina said.

But one group who knows Keshon well stepped up.

"You know, we only get them for four years. So, we want to do everything we can for them to help set them up," Benson High Principal Tom Wagner said.

The administration at Keshon's school, Benson High, come together Sunday to build a ramp that will allow him to come home. A gift to the Henderson's that contractors told them would cost upwards of $20,000.

"It's just a small thing we can do. it's big for....it's big for this family but we're looking at it like we're just helping out," WAGNER SAID.

Through freezing temperatures and snowfall the group of four drilled and hammered, building a ramp that would let Keshon travel the 40 feet from his driveway to the front door.

"When one of them is hurting we try to help them out," Wagner said,

The money came from the high school's shop fund. Industrial technology teacher Tom Sibbitt said it was the right choice, and if they can't finish the ramp in one go, they'll be sure to get it done soon.

"We'll come in tomorrow and take a day. It's finals week though...I have a lot to do at school too," Sibbitt said.

