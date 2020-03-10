Bennington votes on school bond Tuesday night

Mail-in ballots are being counted right now for a school bond issue in

the Bennington School District.

These numbers are not yet final. So far, voters are approving the 72 million dollar bond issue 1,926 to 1,455.

If it passes, the money would pay for a new elementary and new middle school in the growing school district.

The superintendent sees more growth ahead. The bond money would also be used to buy land for a second high school.

