Bennington Police tap into coronavirus fears to catch meth users

The Bennington Police Department posted a photo on its Facebook page with a "warning" about a possible local meth "contamination."

Wednesday's social post "from the chief" offered free testing of COVID-19-"contaminated" meth by the department, and encouraged readers to "spread the word."

"If you're not comfortable going into an office, please contact any officer, and they'll test your meth in the privacy of your home," the post states.

