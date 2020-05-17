Bennington High School celebrates graduates with exciting send-off

Today Bennington High School, class of 2020, graduated.

Today’s graduation is one of the most high energy graduations I have ever been too. After the pandemic started these students weren’t even going to have a celebration this spring but a group of moms got together to make sure the class of 2020 had a proper send-off.

Planning for all this started just a week ago. Thanks to social media and word of mouth people from all over the state and beyond came to honk, shout, and enjoy an afternoon of socially distanced cheer.

These students missed senior athletic seasons, dances, and celebrations. None of them pictured this at the beginning of the year but they tell us it makes up for what they lost.

Not only are they happy for the display of love this year, they hope it’s a tradition that continues.

It’s an opportunity to put on your cap and gown and be recognized for the four years of hard work put in, and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

“I think it’s pretty special. And I mean even if other people get ceremonies in the next years this would be a super cool way to celebrate everyone who’s graduating because it’s a huge accomplishment,” said Kelsie Therkilsen, a senior.

