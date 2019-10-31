Bench warrant issued for Husker safety

A bench warrant has been issued for Nebraska safety Marquel Dismuke after the junior missed a Wednesday court date.

Dismuke was expected in Lancaster County Court after being pulled over by Lincoln Police on July 12 for not having a front license plate on his car.

Court records show Dismuke was cited for driving on a suspended license.

According to court documents, he pleaded guilty in the case and was supposed to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Dismuke is a business administration major from Compton, California.

He has started all 8 games for Nebraska, and has 51 total tackles.

