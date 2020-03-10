Ben & Jerry’s postpones Free Cone Day because of coronavirus

(Gray News) – Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is now part of the growing list of things that won’t be happening at its regularly scheduled time because of the coronavirus.

The socially conscious ice cream chain will delay the popular promotion that normally takes place on the second Tuesday in April.

“This year, some of our scoop shops in communities around the world will be unable to take part in Free Cone Day due to precautions put in place by local Governments around large public gatherings, considering the increasing presence of COVID-19, the Ben & Jerry’s website said.

“So, to stand in solidarity with ice cream lovers everywhere, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Free Cone Day this year.”

The company says it hopes to reschedule Free Cone Day for later in the year.

Ben & Jerry’s says its scoop shops will remain open as usual.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.