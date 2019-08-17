Bellevue's flood-delayed River Fest is in full swing

It took some ninja chops to get Bellevue’s 2019 River Fest around the floodwaters but a determined crowd did it and the fest has blossomed.

Live music and fireworks were among the items on tap Saturday.

All of this was supposed to happen earlier this year but the March floods swamped prime earth as the Missouri River robbed its banks of the height and strength to keep the water out.

But this marks the 18th consecutive year the festival has been held and organizers say people have grown up enjoying it so it was going to take more than the flood to stop it from happening.