Bellevue woman charged for shaking 6-month-old

A Bellevue woman is charged with child abuse as authorities said she intentionally shook a 6-month-old girl causing serious injury.

Katie White, 20, is being held at the Sarpy County Jail on $100,000 bond as of Thursday.

If convicted she faces 50 years in prison.

Prosecutors said White was a caregiver or babysitter for the child who was not related to her. The alleged abuse occurred on or about Feb. 13, according to court records.

White’s arraignment is set for March 24.