Bellevue veteran's stories to be recorded in Library of Congress by 6th grader

Wartime veterans gather in Bellevue to tell their stories, stories that will be collected as part of a history project. Those stories will be a part of the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, so future generations can hear directly from the men and women who wore the uniform and better understand their service.

There are dozens of personal stories from wartime veterans gathered for this project. In the middle of all these veterans is Joslyn Stamp, a Bellevue 6th grader.

Joslyn has been approved by the Library of Congress to record the history of veterans in Cass County.

“She’s excited, she has great grandparents that served but we don’t have their stories because everyone passed on so she’s excited to hear in their own voices what they went through,” said Joslyn’s mom.

It will be young people like Joslyn who will make sure the veteran’s personal stories are heard for generations to come.

Veterans who served in the United States Military in any capacity, in any conflict, are eligible to participate regardless of the branch or rank.

If you have questions about the Veterans History Project call the toll-free message line at 1-888-371-5848.

