The 18-year-old who entered guilty pleas for the murder of a Bellevue man last year was sentenced to 35-40 years on Tuesday.

Dakota Pirruccello was also sentenced 10-15 years for the weapons charge relating to the murder of Brian Faeller, who was shot and killed in January 2019.

In a plea agreement made in October, Pirruccello's charge of first-degree murder was reduced to the second degree.

